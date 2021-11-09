Liverpool has two major contract decisions to make that no one is talking about.

Since Liverpool spent the summer tying down a variety of players to new, improved long-term contracts, things have been quiet on the contract front.

Alisson, Fabinho, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Harvey Elliott, Caoimhin Kelleher, Nat Phillips, and Rhys Williams have all signed new Anfield contracts, guaranteeing their futures to the club well beyond Jurgen Klopp’s own contract expiration in 2024.

Since then, Mohamed Salah’s contract has dominated the back pages and supporter talk, with fans keen to see the Egyptian King’s future secured by the Reds.

The forward’s contract with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2023, meaning he will be free to speak to any international team about a free move in 14 months if Liverpool hasn’t secured his signature.

Salah’s retention is undoubtedly the Reds’ top issue, with reports of his wage demands causing concern at a time when the 29-year-old is in the finest form of his career and the best player on the world.

If he stays at Anfield, he is almost certain to become the club’s highest-paid player. Reports claim he wants a wage that would make him one of the highest earners in the Premier League, and while his status warrants such a wage, its placement in FSG’s salary structure is a far more difficult hurdle to overcome.

However, the Egypt captain isn’t the only Liverpool player whose future is unknown due to a contract expiration.

The contracts of James Milner, Adrian and Loris Karius all expire next summer, meaning they will be free to speak to international clubs in just a few months.

If the Reds want to keep either of the experienced former tandem, a late extension is inevitable, especially given that the Spaniard was in a similar situation last year before following his teammates in signing a new one-year agreement in the summer.

The German, on the other hand, has no future at Anfield and will go, according to The Washington Newsday, whose sources say his contract might be canceled as early as January.

