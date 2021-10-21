Liverpool has three choices for Mohamed Salah, but ‘transfer business’ may be able to resolve the situation.

Those who support Liverpool may have scoffed at reports that Mohamed Salah is going to demand £400,000 per week if he is to stay at Anfield.

They did the same thing earlier this year when rumours stated he sought £500,000 per week to sign a new contract with the Reds, however The Washington Newsday understands such sums are inaccurate.

If the new estimates from the Telegraph are correct, the Egyptian would overtake Cristiano Ronaldo as the second most paid player in the Premier League, and will have more than doubled his present weekly income.

When allegations surfaced that Liverpool were willing to make Salah the club’s highest-paid player in order to keep him, the price was arguably higher than club executives had anticipated.

After all, it’s roughly double the reported salary of Liverpool’s current highest earner, Virgil van Dijk, and would put the Reds’ wage structure to the limit.

But there’s no hiding the fact that it’s the going rate for the world’s best players, and it’s what the 29-year-old deserves when looking at rates outside of Merseyside.

Liverpool’s ability to pay such a fee is a different matter entirely, but the Egyptian’s future stands at a fork in the road.

Salah is without a doubt the best player on the planet right now, with his performances this season topping even his spectacular efforts from his first season at Anfield.

As a result, it’s safe to say he’s in the prime of his life right now.

So, what are the Reds’ options?

Retain the best player in the world’s services for the rest of his elite days by granting him a new contract, sell up in 2022 for maximum profit before his contract expires, or let him finish his present term and lose him for free in 2023?

There is just one logical option. To keep the forward at Anfield, Liverpool must agree to new terms with him.

For years, the Reds have been forced to say farewell to their star players who are no longer with the team, denying them the opportunity to enjoy their prime years.

Javier, Steve McManaman, Michael Owen, Xabi Alonso