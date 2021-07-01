Liverpool has released three senior players as a result of Nike’s £8.9 billion boost from the FSG transaction.

According to the latest sales data for quarter four, Fenway Sports Group’s choice to pursue a kit agreement with sport clothing giants Nike over renewing their present terms with New Balance has paid off.

Due to numerous high-street businesses being closed for extended periods of time as a result of the epidemic, Nike has been able to increase its sales, forcing many customers to purchase products online, something Nike specializes at.

New Balance intended to extend their partnership with Liverpool until the 2020/21 season. New Balance offered Liverpool improved conditions of £45 million per season in the hopes of securing new contracts with the defending European champions.

Nike, on the other hand, agreed to a contract with Liverpool that paid much less money up front, £15 million less to be exact, but promised Liverpool 20 percent royalties on all club goods sales made in Nike stores and online throughout the world.

Following a high-court struggle, it was determined that royalties from Nike could nearly quadruple Liverpool’s initial £30 million arrangement, bringing in £60 million per year. Much more than the £45 million New Balanced had pledged.

Nike recently stated that they have £8.6 billion ($12.3 billion) in cash, which explains why FSG chose to play the long game with the kit manufacturers and chosen a deal that promised less guaranteed money up front.

It’s a transaction that might help Liverpool cut the financial gap with Manchester United as they try to close the gap on the field.

For a large number of players across Europe, the 1st of July implies that their existing contracts with clubs will have expired. Those who have been unable to reach an agreement with their clubs on new terms will be free to leave.

Over the years, Liverpool has used free transfers to bring in players like Joel Matip, James Milner, and Gary McAllister (if you’re old enough to remember THAT free kick).

Liverpool, on the other hand, will say its goodbyes on Thursday morning. The summary comes to a close.