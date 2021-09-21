Liverpool has posed a question to Jordan Henderson as a ‘tough’ decision looms.

Steve McManaman has expressed his concern over Liverpool’s lack of long-term leaders, suggesting that no one in the current squad “jumps out” as a future captain.

Since Steven Gerrard’s departure in 2015, Jordan Henderson has led the team as captain, with James Milner serving as vice-captain.

During this time, the duo has done an excellent job representing the squad, but McManaman has expressed concerns about what lies ahead for Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk would be the obvious choice to replace Henderson and Milner as first-team captain whenever they leave the club, but the former Liverpool midfielder isn’t persuaded the Reds have a good solution in the current group.

“Captaincy doesn’t worry me,” McManaman added, “but it’s difficult when you look at the Liverpool squad.”

“You’d simply move backwards into defense and hand it on to one of the defenders. I assume you’d hand it to Virgil if something happened to Jordan Henderson and James Milner. He’d be the ideal candidate, except he’s now 30 years old.

“You wouldn’t necessarily give it to Joe Gomez right now because he’s too young and inexperienced,” he said.

“When you look at the starting XI against Crystal Palace, nobody stands out as someone who will be a leader for the next ten years. Certainly not yet.

“Ibrahima Konate comes to mind, but he’s too young. There must be so much growth, maturation, and development. In two or three years, you might be able to give it to him.”

In 2018, Jurgen Klopp announced that the Liverpool squad voted on who should be the club’s third and fourth choice captains, with Virgil Van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum receiving the honors.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who captained the Reds in a Champions League group stage match against FC Midtjylland last season, is one player who might be given a bigger role following Wijnaldum’s summer departure.