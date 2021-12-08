Liverpool has made a change to Kaide Gordon as their young defenders grow.

It’s possible that they were forced to wait an extra hour. Liverpool, on the other hand, won the match in Italy on Tuesday afternoon.

A 1-1 draw in Milan was enough for a much-changed Reds under-19 side to finish first in Group B and go to the UEFA Youth League knockout stages.

Mateusz Musialowski’s fourth-minute opener was cancelled out by Milan replacement Marco Nasti 12 minutes from time, after which the hosts had Victor Eletu sent off.

Liverpool has now won their group on each of the four occasions they have competed in the competition, with Porto falling 2-1 at home to Atletico Madrid in a later kick-off.

And, given that Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona all failed to qualify for the play-offs this season, it’s a noteworthy feat.

Even though Liverpool was without a number of regulars on Tuesday due to a variety of factors, there was one recognizable face in the starting lineup.

But not in a position you’re used to.

Kaide Gordon, who was ineligible for the Champions League group stages, started on the left flank, with Liverpool coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson eager to give Melkamu Frauendorf, who has been in fine form, an opportunity to wander down his preferred right flank.

Gordon, who generally plays on the right side, has played on the other wing before, scoring twice for the U18s against Leeds United last season when beginning there.

Gordon quickly took advantage of the opportunity, assisting on the quick first goal, however his incursions down the left flank were limited before he and Fraudendorf were moved just after half-time.

With Milan pressing, the duo had more room to threaten, and Oakley Cannonier, who was making his first start in the tournament, began to see possibilities late in the game.

Mateusz Musialowski is the first to declare that he has been suffering from second-season malaise.

After a fantastic initial season with the U18s, the 18-year-old has found life a little more challenging since moving up to the U23s this season.

The Pole had indeed been benched for the. “The summary has come to an end.”