Liverpool has issued a’streetwise’ caution as Jurgen Klopp’s squad prepares for a match against Norwich City.

Tim Krul believes Norwich City will be more’streetwise’ when they face Liverpool this weekend than they were when the two sides clashed on the Premier League’s opening day two years ago.

Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Divock Origi all scored for the Reds in a convincing 4-1 victory over Daniel Farke’s side.

The victory at Anfield signaled the start of a great season for Liverpool, who went on to win the league title in spectacular fashion in 2019/20.

Two years later, Liverpool and Norwich will meet in the first match of the Premier League season, and Krul thinks the Canaries have learned their lessons.

In August 2019, the 33-year-old reflected on Norwich’s big defeat against Jurgen Klopp’s team, saying:

“I could see our young lads scrutinizing Salah, Mane, Van Dijk, and the rest of the team.

“I could see their faces, and walking out in front of 50,000 people can be daunting. Of course, this has an effect on your confidence, and you’re suddenly two goals down.

“However, I believe we are ready this season to be more streetwise. We all know this group can play fantastic football, but there are other aspects to the game to consider, and you can’t always play the same way.”

Norwich’s pre-season preparations have been severely hampered ahead of Saturday’s match due to a large COVID-19 outbreak within the club.

With almost ten members of the first-team squad isolated at one point, the club was forced to cancel two friendly against Sheffield United and Coventry City.

“We missed two games and haven’t had even one game with the settled back four or XI that we are going to start with against Liverpool,” Krul told the Daily Mail, explaining how this has made life more difficult for the Canaries when the Premier League returns.

‘It was a huge hit for Covid.’ At one point, we had around 13 people out.”