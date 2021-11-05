Liverpool has issued a warning to ‘transfer target’ Ousmane Dembele, describing him as “not a fantastic pro.”

Ousmane Dembele was once considered one of the best young players in the world, but his move to Barcelona hasn’t worked out.

As his contract in Catalonia expires in the summer, Liverpool great Steve Nicol urges the Reds to keep away from the France international.

Since joining Barcelona for a rumoured fee of £110 million from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, the 24-year-old has only made 81 appearances.

Dembele fits the characteristics of a player who might thrive under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, but ESPN commentator Nicol has questioned the Frenchman’s attitude and passion.

“How was his day?” Which days are we discussing here? I can’t recall a single day. “This is a flop,” the Liverpool icon declared.

“He has done nothing since he went to Barcelona, in my opinion.”

“So why would you give this guy a million-dollar contract when you could offer it to someone who appears to be a better professional and genuinely cares?”

“Because the sense I get is that he isn’t a very good professional and that he doesn’t appear to care.”

This isn’t the first time Dembele’s commitment has been questioned, but his 27 caps for France indicate that the 24-year-old is a gifted player who only needs to be appreciated at a club.

Lionel Messi’s departure has created a void at Barcelona, and Dembele may have been the man to fill it, but injuries appear to have put an end to his time at the Nou Camp.

With Liverpool’s legendary front three approaching 30 years old, the forward line requires fresh blood, and competition for spots can only improve the Reds’ attacking output.