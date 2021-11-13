Liverpool has issued a warning to ‘nightmare’ Roberto Firmino, saying, ‘You have to remember.’

Liverpool’s injury problem has been described as a “horror” by a former Premier League boss.

The Reds are now without a number of key players due to varying degrees of injury.

Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner, and Harvey Elliott are all out of the starting lineup in midfield, while Joe Gomez is out with an injury.

Roberto Firmino, who suffered a’serious’ hamstring injury prior to the international break, is the most recent Liverpool injury.

Last week, Jurgen Klopp stated that he didn’t know how long the Brazilian would be out, but that it would be’more than four’ weeks.

Former Aston Villa manager Alex McLeish has described Liverpool’s injury predicament with Firmino as a “horror.”

McLeish identified Firmino’s injury, as well as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s departure for the Africa Cup of Nations in January, as a major issue for Liverpool.

McLeish told Football Insider, “It’s a nightmare.”

“You have to keep in mind that they’re also losing players to the AFCON.”

“I’ve worked in that environment as a manager, and it severely limits your alternatives.”

“For Liverpool, that might be a major setback.” Is this, however, a hint that they’ll go out and sign someone?” Liverpool will only sign someone if they see someone who can come in and perform right away, in my opinion.

“With a contract like that, they won’t take any chances, but they can’t afford to rely on someone who won’t deliver.”

“They’ll have to see how Firmino does when he returns, but I doubt they’ll be able to rely on him once Mane and Salah are gone.”