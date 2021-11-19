Liverpool has given Jeremy Doku a transfer boost following Barcelona’s acceptance.

Liverpool may have received a boost in their rumored pursuit of Rennes striker Doku.

During the summer, the Reds were connected with the Belgian international after he impressed with his country at the European Championships.

It wasn’t the first time Doku had been linked with Liverpool, as he had previously turned down the opportunity to transfer to Anfield.

The attacker confessed that he had the opportunity to join Liverpool during the 2017/18 season, but turned it down because he wasn’t ready to join a team of Liverpool’s prominence.

Doku moved Anderlecht for Rennes in a £23 million deal in the summer of 2020, and his performances have continued to draw attention.

Along with Liverpool, Barcelona has been linked with a move for the winger in recent months.

Doku’s father, on the other hand, has slammed the door in Doku’s face for a move to Barcelona, potentially clearing the way for Liverpool in the process.

Doku’s father told Het Laatste Nieuws, “We haven’t heard anything from Barcelona yet.”

“That doesn’t sit well with me.” Barcelona, in my opinion, is not in a position to invest large transfer fees right now.

“There are a lot of other clubs interested in Jérémy, but I’m not permitted to say anything about it.”

“He has the option of saying, ‘Wait and see.'” I don’t believe he wants to change just yet, but with football, anything can happen at any time. It is contingent on which team is interested.”