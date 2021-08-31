Liverpool has chosen to trust the process, but the £30 million transfer saga continues.

When it comes to transfers, Liverpool’s recruitment team has a three-word philosophy that governs their thinking: trust the process.

Many football fans, on the other hand, would much rather hear the phrase “spill the dough” or three words to that effect.

The club, on the other hand, may refer to the fact that they were champions of everything in 2019 and 2020 as all the proof they need to back up their working methods.

Fans were clamoring for the Reds to sign any centre-back they could get through the door after the initial approach for Virgil van Dijk fell through. Liverpool waited patiently and got the man they wanted all along, and who can claim it wasn’t the right decision?

Nonetheless, it’s understandable to have some reservations about the club’s lack of activity this summer.

Many key players’ contracts have been extended, with captain Jordan Henderson being the most recent to commit his future to the Reds.

Gini Wijnaldum, Liverpool’s most durable midfielder, has left the club without being replaced this summer (as things stand).

“It’s about the targets we believe are good enough; they have to be available and at a reasonable price,” a club source told the Echo recently. “And being responsible does not imply being cheap.

“We know it’s not popular on social media, but we’re not going to buy solely to appease fans’ unreasonable desire for a move.

“Any midfielder we get has to be good enough to play with Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Ox, Milner, Curtis, and now Harvey.

“We’d question those clamoring for a midfielder: how much do you believe a player talented enough to get in ahead of these lads costs? And how easy are them to get by?”

To put it another way, trust the process.

Even with the departure of Wijnaldum, it’s difficult to argue with the logic when it comes to Liverpool’s midfield. Jurgen Klopp has eight possibilities for three positions in his team, which should be adequate even if there are some injuries along the way.

*Please rate each club in the transfer window (article continues below)

Can the same be true, however, for. “The summary has come to an end.”