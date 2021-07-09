Liverpool has been granted an opportunity that Naby Keita and four other players will not want to miss.

Liverpool’s pre-season preparations will begin on July 12 when they go to Austria for a training camp.

Jurgen Klopp has named a 34-man group for the trip to mainland Europe despite missing a lot of internationals.

And many of those participating will see this time as an excellent opportunity to impress their boss ahead of the next campaign.

This article looks at five players who will be anxious to prove their worth to Klopp this summer.

In terms of providing updates on his recuperation from a major knee injury, Joe Gomez has been less prolific than teammate Virgil van Dijk.

As a result, it’s difficult to say where he stands in his recovery or how much of a role he’ll be able to play in pre-season.

Nonetheless, given the increased pressure on his position, the Englishman could use a larger role.

Ibrahima Konate will be eager to secure a starting berth as soon as possible, so Gomez will have to demonstrate why he has been Virgil van Dijk’s chosen partner for so long.

The trip to Austria and the friendships that will undoubtedly develop are an excellent opportunity to do so.

With Xherdan Shaqiri expected to leave Liverpool this summer, a space for a left-footed playmaker capable of playing off the right when Mohamed Salah is rested is likely to come up.

While Harvey Elliott appears to be a natural match for the part, he still has work to do to prove he’s ready to take it on this season.

Last season, the teenager had a standout loan spell at Blackburn Rovers, where he contributed 11 assists and scored seven goals in 41 Championship appearances.

The real test will be transferring that form to the Premier League, and Elliott will need to make an impression throughout the preseason to demonstrate that he is capable of doing so.

Naby Keita is one of the players in the squad who may use a change of fortune heading into the new season.

The Guinean’s Liverpool career has been characterised by continuous fitness difficulties that have kept him out of the team. The summary comes to a close.