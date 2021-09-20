Liverpool has been advised that they will not be able to compete in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool has been warned that they will finish ahead of Chelsea this season, but that they will still fall short of reclaiming the Premier League title.

The two clubs are tied at the top of the standings after posting identical performances so far this season, with Chelsea edging out Liverpool on the strength of a draw at Anfield in their last meeting.

The CIES Football Observatory, on the other hand, has predicted that neither club would finish in the top two by the end of the season.

Liverpool is expected to finish in the same third place as last season, according to a statistical model that takes into account player experience, transfer fee spending to construct squads, and each team’s success over the previous 12 months.

In actuality, the top four teams will stay the same, with Manchester City winning the Premier League again and United finishing second.

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to finish fifth, just outside the Champions League spots, with Everton edging out Leicester City for sixth.

Norwich City and Watford will be relegated to the Championship, where they will be joined by Newcastle United, while Burnley and Brentford will be narrowly above the relegation zone.