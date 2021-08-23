Liverpool has been accused of going insane, with Jurgen Klopp being chastised for his claim that the Premier League will change.

In the midst of the ongoing speculation about Jordan Henderson’s future at Anfield, former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks has accused Liverpool of going insane.

Last month, there were concerns over the midfielder’s future at Liverpool after talks over a new contract reached a snag.

Following such comments, reports stated that both Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were interested in signing the England international.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, stated earlier this month that he has “no doubt” that Henderson’s future at Liverpool will be addressed by a new deal.

Klopp stated, “It is crucial, but it will happen.” “However it is, we will work it out. There’s no doubt in my mind that we’ll figure it out.

“It’ll be taken care of. I spoke with him yesterday (Thursday) and it appeared to be [signed], yes.”

But Klopp’s statements haven’t stopped Crooks from criticizing the club over Henderson’s possible departure.

Crooks said Henderson, who was named in his BBC team of the week, was back to his best against Burnley and was like Andre Previn leading the London Symphony Orchestra.

“Has Liverpool gone insane?” They let Georginio Wijnaldum leave Anfield, and they can’t be thinking of doing the same thing with Henderson,” he added.

“Against Burnley, Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was back in the side, commanding play in the middle of the pitch like Andre Previn did with the London Symphony Orchestra. Henderson was at the top of his game.

“Is Jurgen Klopp serious when he complains about the game going back 10-15 years and calls on the Premier League to protect players by reconsidering rule changes? The importance of player health and safety has never been greater.”

Crooks didn’t stop there, as he also went after Klopp for calling for more player protection after Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Anfield.

“It appears Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are furious with the rule changes this season that give referees more discretion in their decisions,” he tweeted.

“Officials have been urged to continue playing when physical contact between players happens but is not necessarily a.”

