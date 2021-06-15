Liverpool has announced rail seating as part of a massive redevelopment of Anfield.

From the start of next season, Liverpool will conduct a 12-month experiment of rail seating at Anfield.

A total of 7,800 seats will be equipped with safety rails, with around 1,800 on the Kop’s back row.

The remaining 6,000 will be seated in the bottom tier of the Anfield Road stand, which was approved for an additional 7,000 seats on Tuesday.

According to the ECHO, Liverpool is one of five Premier League clubs to participate in the trial, which was recommended by the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA).

Liverpool has maintained a management plan for persistent standing at Anfield for years, but the club is now erecting safety rails in preparation for the Premier League season in August, following the SGSA’s most recent evaluation.

The club has emphasised that Anfield would remain an all-seater stadium, and that the trialed zones with the extra seats and rails are not “safe standing” areas.

Before the trial’s formal announcement on Tuesday, Liverpool wrote a personal letter to the Hillsborough families, providing them with all necessary information regarding the trial.

Season ticket holders who will be affected by the changes will be contacted to discuss the facts and choices for staying in their current seats or switching to a more traditional seat.

Normal stadium seats with an integrated safety rail behind them have been erected at Anfield to prevent a crowd collapse.

The rail seating will not obstruct supporters’ view at Anfield, and the design is intended to allow fans to stand safely only during critical periods of a game.

The news comes on the same day that the club received planning clearance for a £60 million enlargement of the Anfield Road stand.

The application was approved by Liverpool Council’s planning committee, increasing the capacity to 61,000 people.

The Reds are the last team to be mentioned.