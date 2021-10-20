Liverpool handed Mohamed Salah a contract message that said, “Haven’t got a chance.”

Former Aston Villa captain Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that without Mohamed Salah, Liverpool would have “no chance” of winning a major trophy.

During the Reds’ Champions League Group B triumph over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, the Egyptian scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s team has scored 36 goals in all competitions so far this season, with Salah scoring a third of them on his own.

Salah’s future at Liverpool has been a topic of discussion in recent months, with rumors circulating about whether or not he will sign a new contract.

The 29-year-current old’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023, and the club is desperate to extend it.

Salah’s contract status has been discussed by Agbonlahor, who believes the Egyptian has the right to be the best paid player in the Premier League.

The former Villa striker went on to say that if Liverpool didn’t have Salah in their ranks, they “wouldn’t have a chance” of winning the Premier League or the Champions League.

“If I were Mo Salah right now, I’d demand £1 more than the Premier League’s highest-paid player,” Agbonlahor told Talksport.

“If you don’t give it to me, I’ll find someone who will.” I’m so crucial to Liverpool right now that without me on the team, they won’t be able to win the Premier League or the Champions League.

“Mo Salah is so talented and so vital to Liverpool that he deserves to be paid what he wants.”

“Mo Salah is so crucial, he’s the best player on the planet, I don’t understand how people can compare him to Lewandowski.”

“Salah is playing in the most important league in the world, the most difficult league in the world, far more difficult than the German league, and I want to be paid well.”

“If Ronaldo earns £500,000 per week, I’d like £501,000 per week because I’m that essential to the squad.”

“He deserves to be the greatest paid player in the Premier League,” Agbonlahor continued.