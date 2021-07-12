Liverpool got lucky with Philippe Coutinho’s £52 million deal.

A Liverpool transfer agreement fell through at the final minute just over three years ago.

Nabil Fekir was the name on everyone’s lips – the player whom Liverpool fans, at least on social media, believed was the best candidate for a move to Anfield – and the deal was on the verge of being finalized.

It was the one transaction the Reds didn’t execute that left an immediate and lasting impression in a window that saw them spend over £170 million on new arrivals, smash the world-record fee for a goalkeeper, and pull off a shock move for the brilliant Fabinho.

The agreement for the French forward was initially said to have been halted due to a medical concern, but Fekir later rejected this.

There were also rumors that his representatives had shifted the goalposts on the finances behind the transfer at the last minute.

One thing is certain: it was near enough that a signing video had already been made using Liverpool’s internal media channel.

In a summer in which Liverpool had already spent substantially, the transfer would have been worth £52 million. They did not shift their attention to another target.

During an outstanding 2017/18 season, the offensive midfielder scored 23 goals, including 18 in Ligue 1, and Jurgen Klopp regarded him as the ideal candidate to provide creativity to Liverpool’s midfield, which had been weakened by Philippe Coutinho’s departure.

Fekir joined Real Betis for £17 million a year later, now two summers ago.

On a special Nabil Fekir podcast from Blood Red, Jonathan Johnson, a French football reporter for CBS Sports, told the ECHO, “There have always been question marks over his consistency, and his discipline as well.”

“He is prone to receiving yellow cards, and I believe that his erratic personality will be one of the major turn-offs.

“When large deals haven’t worked out, he’s pretty much thrown in the towel, which is a major red flag for some of Europe’s biggest teams.

“Perhaps a combination of those factors contributed to Liverpool pulling the plug so late in the day.”

In 193 games with Lyon, the player scored 69 goals and assisted 46 times. The summary comes to a close.