Liverpool gave Chelsea a boost, but Jurgen Klopp will be dissatisfied with the new fixture.

As their January match schedule becomes clear, Liverpool has learnt the dates for their Carabao Cup semi-final encounters with Arsenal.

With a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Leicester City at Anfield earlier this week, the Reds secured their place in the knockout stages of the competition.

Liverpool hasn’t reached the semi-final stage since 2017, and they’re hoping to book a place in the final in February.

On Sunday, January 2, Jurgen Klopp’s squad travels to Stamford Bridge to face title rivals Chelsea in the Premier League.

They’ll take a three-day rest before traveling to Arsenal on Thursday, January 6 for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

On Sunday, January 9, Liverpool will host Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup at Anfield.

Then it’s back to Arsenal for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday, January 13 at Anfield.

Liverpool will then return to Premier League play on Sunday, January 16 at 2 p.m. at home against Brentford. The game was initially slated to begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 15.

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool scheduled for Saturday, February 26 at the Emirates Stadium has been postponed due to one of the two clubs competing in the Carabao Cup final.

Liverpool’s final encounter of the month is at Crystal Palace on Sunday, January 23, though the postponed Boxing Day fixture against Leeds United will have to be rescheduled.

Klopp will appreciate the three-day gap between Chelsea and Arsenal, despite previously expressing his dislike for two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final ties.

After the win over Leicester in midweek, he commented, “I think it would be better with one game totally.” “However, what I say is obviously unimportant. We’ll play two games if there are two available. True, it would be preferable if there was only one.

“I’m fine with the draw putting us at Arsenal; we’ll play there and see who’s better and go for it.”

Liverpool’s full January schedule is as follows:

Premier League kick-off at 4.30 p.m. for Chelsea.