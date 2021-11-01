Liverpool Football Club has launched ‘Red Week,’ their own take on Black Friday sales.

On the opening day of what is being dubbed “Red Week,” LFC launched a series of sales on their official web store.

The discounts will be accessible until Sunday, November 7 at 23:59 EST, however supplies of more popular items are likely to be restricted.

‘Red Week,’ like the forthcoming annual Black Friday sales, has been strategically planned to coincide with the holiday season.

The ‘Gifts For Him,’ ‘Gifts For Her,’ ‘Gifts For Kids,’ and ‘Gifts For Baby’ sections of the Red Week main page are divided into ‘Gifts For Him,’ ‘Gifts For Her,’ ‘Gifts For Kids,’ and ‘Gifts For Baby,’ and may provide some pre-Christmas inspiration.

Discounts presently include 20% off everything, with LFC members receiving up to 30% off.

If you aren’t currently a member of the LFC, you can join today with only a few clicks.

If you’re doing so in order to save money during the Red Week promotion, keep in mind that the membership fee is £35.99.

Access to the auto-cup scheme, discounts on stadium tours and meals from Anfield’s “Boot Room” cafe, as well as a slew of welcome presents, are just a few of the benefits of becoming an LFC member.

Fans can also save money on the 2021/22 season uniforms and training gear during the Red Week promotions.

Go to store.liverpoolfc.com/red-week-november to see everything.