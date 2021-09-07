Liverpool finished the summer transfer window with only one signing, resulting in five winners.

Liverpool just made one deal during the summer transfer window of 2021, which has now closed.

Manchester City shattered the British transfer record by signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, while Chelsea shelled out to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. Manchester United also made significant investments, signing Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, as well as announcing Cristiano Ronaldo’s return from Juventus.

Despite Liverpool just adding Ibrahima Konate to their team, we look at five winners.

It may seem self-evident, but being Liverpool’s lone significant incoming acquisition this summer, the £36 million signing from RB Leipzig has to be at the top of the list of winners.

Konate, who has yet to make his competitive debut, is something of a rough diamond that Liverpool’s coaching staff will have to polish in the months ahead in the hope that the 22-year-old becomes one of their gems.

Winner? He was, without a doubt.

Yes, most Liverpool fans are disappointed to see Wijnaldum leave after five years of excellent service, but the Dutchman has rebounded with a lucrative Bosman free transfer to petrodollar-fueled Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite being widely expected to join fellow Dutchman Ronald Koeman, his former national team coach, in Barcelona, the midfielder chose the City of Lights over the Camp Nou and a contract worth nearly twice as much.

When Lionel Messi left Barcelona because the Catalan giants couldn’t afford to pay his wage any longer, he was still able to play alongside him.

The 18-year-old was loaned out to Blackburn Rovers for the majority of last season, making 42 appearances for the Championship team.

Others, like Harry Wilson, who ultimately left Anfield permanently in a £12.6 million transfer to Fulham this summer at the age of 24, could face many loans (five in his case) before returning to his original club to establish his worth.

Despite his young age, Elliott has returned and performed admirably in the first month of the season.

In front of 101,254 people in a pre-season match against Manchester United, he scored a fantastic overhead bicycle kick.