Liverpool FC has unveiled its away kit for the 2021/22 season, which pays homage to a cult hit from the 1990s.

Liverpool Football Club has announced their Nike away kit for the 2021/22 season, which supporters can pre-order starting today (July 8).

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Ceri Holland, and Melissa Lawley are among the first team players to wear the new outfit, which has a stone-colored shirt that evokes the club’s rich heritage.

The uniform, which was introduced alongside new training components, is said to be inspired by Liverpool’s hardworking tradition, reputation for unique flair and a love of high-end fashion, and recognizable skyline featuring the iconic Three Graces, according to Liverpool FC.

The off-white stone and teal colorway homage to the cult classic 1996/97 uniform and will be worn by players for the upcoming season’s away games.

Robbie Fowler and Stan Collymore combined for 47 goals in the 1996/97 season, while Michael Owen, then a teenager, made his debut.

Curtis Jones, a current Liverpool FC midfielder and ardent Scouser, likes the nostalgic vibe of the new kit and says it embodies the soul of the city.

“I think the fans will enjoy this one,” he remarked. It’s a wonderful representation of the city, and the inspiration can be seen throughout the design, with a nod to the 1990s.”

The players’ away shirts and replica jerseys for fans, like the home kit for the 2021/22 season, are made of 100 percent recycled polyester as part of a sustainability initiative.

As part of Nike’s Move to Zero project, the high-quality yarn is created from recycled plastic bottles.

The new away and training kit is now available for pre-order via the official Liverpool FC store, ahead of its general release on Thursday, July 15.

All LFC official members will receive a ten percent discount on the price of the away shirt once again.

The offer is now available to UK key workers via Blue Light and Network, as well as UK students via Student Beans, for the first time this season.

Fans who buy an away shirt before July 18 will receive a £10 Liverpool FC clothing voucher to use between August 1 and September 30 in store or online.