Liverpool fans will notice Jude Bellingham’s remark about Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Following his comments on the game, Liverpool fans are hoping Jude Bellingham will play in their next home Premier League match against Man City.

On Sunday afternoon, the Reds drew 2-2 with their championship rivals at Anfield, with Bellingham appearing to admit he was watching the game.

Liverpool took the lead via Sadio Mane just before the hour mark, but Phil Foden equalized 10 minutes later.

With 14 minutes remaining, Mohamed Salah scored a fantastic solo goal to put the hosts back in lead, but Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected strike leveled the score, and both teams wasted chances to win it.

Dortmund midfielder Bellingham tweeted after De Bruyne’s equalizer: “What a game!”

Liverpool supporters reacted enthusiastically, knowing that the young England star had been enjoying watching their club play, and they wanted him to join the Reds.

Liverpool is now one point behind Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table, with City in third place a further point behind.

After Bellingham was linked with a move to the Reds last month, Ian Doyle, the chief Liverpool correspondent for The Washington Newsday, clarified the club’s position on pursuing Bellingham.

“The Washington Newsday knows that, while Liverpool has long been a fan of Bellingham, any speculation of a transfer is far too early given that the summer transfer window just closed last week,” Doyle added.

A report from The Times is also mentioned in the piece, in which it is said that Dortmund will not consider any bids for Bellingham until after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he is expected to play a crucial role for England.

The Bundesliga side will not sanction a trade worth less than £85.4 million, according to German tabloid Bild.

Bellingham's contract does not have a release clause, thus the Reds will be compelled to bargain.