Liverpool fans respond to Diogo Jota’s goal and assist for Portugal, saying, “Ronaldo can retire.”

Diogo Jota, a Liverpool forward, extended his excellent start to the season with a goal and an assist for Portugal on Tuesday night.

The Selecao cruised to a 3-0 victory against Azerbaijan in their FIFA World Cup qualifying Group A match, with Bernardo Silva of Manchester City and Andre Silva of RB Leipzig both scoring.

With four victories and a draw from their five matches thus far, Portugal is in first place in their group. Serbia, who are a couple of points behind them, are the team closest to them.

The result on Tuesday demonstrated Portugal’s depth at the top of the pitch, as they still had far too much firepower for their opponents despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended for the game after picking up a yellow card against the Republic of Ireland.

Jota stood up for Fernando Santos’ team in the absence of their talisman, operating down the left wing and generating a stream of difficulties for Azerbaijan with an usually energetic performance.

Jota rounded off the thrashing with a spectacular header after setting up Silva’s opener. He now has eight goals in 21 outings for his country.

With Roberto Firmino’s fitness for the return to the Premier League still in doubt, Jota is expected to play a key part for Liverpool in the coming months.

The Reds return to play on Sunday, when they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in front of what is expected to be a noisy crowd.