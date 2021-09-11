Liverpool fans react to the news that Fabinho and Alisson are available to play against Leeds United.

Brazil’s decision to lift the five-day suspension that would have banned Premier League clubs from playing their players has been greeted with jubilation.

Late Friday night, sighs could be heard all throughout Liverpool as news slowly trickled in.

With the decision reversed, Jurgen Klopp will be allowed to call on Fabinho and Alisson Becker when Liverpool travels to Elland Road to face Leeds United.

Roberto Firmino was ruled out of Sunday’s game due to injury; else, he would have been available for selection.

Leeds will be entitled to use Raphinha, a Brazilian player, as a result of the verdict.

The arrival of Liverpool’s duo, on the other hand, has fans ecstatic on social media.

Here’s what they had to say about it.

Klopp stated on Friday, when asked about the possibility of his Brazilian duo being banned, “I can say what I know: I don’t know at the moment.”

“We’ll see what happens; there are meetings going on.”

“We are all aware that we are in the midst of a pandemic, which is terrible in many aspects of life, including football.

“We have a few more games to play than we normally do on the international stage. We had a summer break during which someone unexpectedly organized a Copa America, where they might have played the games, for example, without having to play a Copa America the previous year.

“However, people make these kinds of decisions without consulting us. Okay, no one cares, that’s the way things are.

“Then, a week or ten days before the international break, we get told, ‘Okay, we’ll play three games now, with the final game on Thursday night.’ Friday morning, to be exact.

“As a result, we have nothing to do with it. By the way, it’s Friday morning. We have nothing to do with it, we can’t make any decisions about it; all we can do is read about it.”