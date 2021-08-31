Liverpool fans react to news of a Callum Hudson-Odoi transfer by saying, “Would be a terrific signing.”

The transfer market closes on Tuesday, leaving Liverpool with little time to add to their team this summer.

However, Liverpool fans are still hoping for a late addition, with Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi being mooted as a possible option for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The England winger has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and might be on his way out before the deadline.

Liverpool has some of the best attacking players in Europe, but as whispers of a possible deal for Chelsea tyro Hudson-Odoi began to circulate on Monday, supporters had their opinion on the possibility of the Chelsea tyro joining the Reds.

Some people believe he’d be a good buy.

“Does anyone believe Callum Hudson-Odoi would be a good fit for Liverpool?”

“At this point, any forward other than Origi will be accepted by our fanbase.”

“He’s quite good. All he needs now is a decent environment and a coach. Bayern wanted to pay a lot of money for him two years ago, and [they]wanted him badly.”

“At this point, I’d take any attacker.”

“That would be a fantastic signing. Despite Chelsea’s terrible use of him, I feel he has the potential to become one of England’s top players in the future. He was leagues ahead of the other guys when he was a young player.”

Following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, fans’ desire for another attacker is reasonable.

However, some Reds fans are dubious if Hudson-Odoi is the proper type of player for the team.

“He doesn’t fit our system since he plays in Mo’s position [ Salah ]. He prefers to play on the wing, where he can get crosses in for a striker we don’t have!”

“Perhaps we should make a substantial bid for Raphinha,” says the player (now that Leeds are signing Dan James). Raphinha is more of a Liverpool sort of player, with speed, dribbling ability, and the ability to finish.”

“How on earth would he get near Liverpool’s starting 11 if he can’t get near Chelsea’s? He should travel to a place like Southampton.” “The summary comes to an end.”