Liverpool fans have said the same thing about Mohamed Salah, according to FIFA 22 player ratings.

EA Sports has revealed the 22 highest-rated players in FIFA 22, with Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain topping the list.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Alisson Becker, and Virgil van Dijk, all of Liverpool, made the top 22.

All four players, however, have received 89 ratings, which is a drop from FIFA 21.

Salah’s tempo has slowed by three points, but his shooting has only risen by one, resulting in the decline.

Many supporters were dissatisfied with the ratings, believing that the Egyptian did not deserve to be downgraded.

“Salah downgrading is horrible scoring 31 goals last season doesn’t mean anything I guess,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Disgraceful for Salah, that man is easy inside the top five players in the world,” another said.

“I’d simply like to see the justification behind this Salah downgrading, please,” one responded.

Given that the 29-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down as he approaches his fifth season with the Reds, the rating is certainly surprising.

Despite Liverpool’s poor form at times, Salah scored 31 goals in all competitions last season, making him the league’s second highest goalscorer with just one less than Golden Boot winner Harry Kane.

On Sunday, the Liverpool winger scored his 100th Premier League goal against Leeds United, making him the fifth-fastest player to reach the milestone.

As the Reds attempt to recover the Premier League championship from Manchester City this season, he remains one of their most essential players.