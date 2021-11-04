Liverpool fans have been chastised for booing ‘legend’ Luis Suarez.

During his time at Liverpool, the Uruguayan attacker was one of the Premier League’s top players, scoring 82 goals in 133 games in all competitions.

And when Suarez returned to Anfield for the Champions League heavyweight match-up on Wednesday night, he faced a familiar foe.

However, his homecoming did not go as planned, as Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scored early on to give Liverpool a 2-0 lead.

Suarez, a former Reds striker, thought he had pulled his team back into the game midway through the second half, only for VAR to rule his deflected attempt out.

However, Liverpool fans could be heard criticizing Suarez when he was replaced by Hector Herrera in the 59th minute.

Fans have taken to social media to criticize the boos. What they had to say was as follows: “Luis Suarez is a LEGEND,” says the narrator. “Right now, I’m really disappointed with Liverpool fans.” “Stop booing Luis Suarez, he’s a Liverpool great.” “It was disgusting how Suarez was booed off at the end.” Congratulations to the few Liverpool fans who genuinely booed that legend.” “Is Suarez being booed by Liverpool fans?” Respect him for what he’s done for the club.” “What’s the deal with some Liverpool fans booing Suarez?” He was fantastic for LFC when he was there.” “What’s with the booing of Suarez?! Get a handle on things. “These guys are legends.” Jordan Henderson, the current Liverpool captain, has already asked fans to give Suarez a ‘warm welcome’ when he returns to Anfield.

“I think Luis was fantastic for a number of years while he was here,” he remarked. He was exceptional, and I believe the supporters are aware of this and will respect what he accomplished at this football club.

“I don’t think Luis will be bothered, but it would be good after the game.” Perhaps not during the game, but afterward, it would be excellent for him to receive a warm welcome from the fans.”