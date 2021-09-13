Liverpool fans hail Mohamed Salah as “our Egyptian King” after he sets a new goal record.

Only four Premier League players have scored 100 league goals faster than Mohamed Salah, including Liverpool icon Robbie Fowler.

Salah surpassed the milestone when he scored the first goal for Liverpool against Leeds United on Sunday.

Ninety-eight of those goals have come since his arrival at Anfield in 2017, when he also scored two for Chelsea during his first spell in England.

Salah drew accolades from all sides after becoming the 30th player in England’s top league to reach a century of goals.

“With Mo’s record, it’s incredible, I don’t know how many he can break and he’s undoubtedly desperate to do so,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports on Sunday.

“What a player he has become since he joined us! He’s still hungry, too.

“He was still irritated that he hadn’t scored one or two more goals; that’s how top players are.”

Reds fans online replied in kind, flocking to social media to praise the forward even more.

