Liverpool fans demand the sale of Karim Adeyemi, saying, “We shall regret it greatly.”

Karim Adeyemi drew the attention of Liverpool fans once more on Wednesday night when he led Red Bull Salzburg to a 2-1 victory over Lille.

The 19-year-old scored both goals for the Austrians, breaking Thomas Muller’s record of becoming the youngest German to score a Champions League hat trick.

With Salzburg now leading Group G, it was only right that both Adeyemi’s goals came from the penalty spot, after his team had already won four penalties in their two games.

His aggressive running and movement in the box are a clear issue for defenders, and Liverpool fans have urged the club to sign him in January before his reputation grows much further.

Over the previous month, Adeyemi has been linked with the club on a regular basis, and his recent play demonstrates why there is so much talk about his future.

Apart from his European heroics, the Germany international has seven goals in nine league games for Salzburg this season, a club that Takumi Minamino and Sadio Mane are both familiar with.

Fans have urged Liverpool to sign forward reinforcements when the transfer market reopens, as both Mane and Mohamed Salah are anticipated to miss a significant portion of the season due to their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Following a breakout season in which he earned a regular starting spot for the Austrian champions and contributed 16 goals and assists in the league, Adeyemi appears to have taken his game to the next level this season.