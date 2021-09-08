Liverpool fans are split on the new Nike third uniform for the 2021/22 season.

Following the publication of Liverpool’s third shirt for this season, fans have expressed their displeasure on social media.

The Kop, the 1977 European Cup final, and a history of past yellow kits all served as inspiration for the shirt.

The Reds last wore a yellow kit in the 2014/15 season, but the color was linked with the club in the 1980s, when they wore six distinct yellow shirts.

The red-and-yellow checkered trim on the shirt’s collar is inspired by the famed Kop stand’s enthusiasm and energy.

The shirt also pays homage to the chequered flags that dominated Liverpool’s section of the crowd during their European Cup final triumph over Borussia Monchengladbach in 1977.

However, Liverpool fans’ reactions to the kit’s publication on social media have been varied.

Pre-orders begin today, and the shirt will be available for purchase in-store and online on September 21.

The 96 logo will change to 97 from the 2022/23 season onwards in honor of Andrew Devine, the 97th person illegally died as a result of the Hillsborough catastrophe, however the club was unable to make this modification for the current campaign.

The third third strip is made entirely of recycled polyester fabric, identical to the home and away kits, which are made entirely of recycled plastic bottles.

Fans who buy a third kit before September 26 will receive a £10 Liverpool FC Retail voucher that can be used in-store or online between November 1 and December 31, 2021.