Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing about Lautaro Martinez’s Tottenham transfer.

Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez have negotiated a deal of more than £60 million.

The 23-year-old has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool, but should all formalities be completed successfully, he will be heading to north London.

Martinez was instrumental in Inter’s Serie A title triumph last season, scoring 17 goals and registering 10 assists in the process.

Due to the club’s financial difficulties, Inter are in the midst of unloading its prized assets, having previously sold Achraf Hakimi to PSG and struck a £97.5 agreement for Romelu Lukaku to return to former club Chelsea.

Spurs have announced that Martinez will play with Harry Kane, with the Lilywhites determined to keep the England captain despite Manchester City’s interest.

Should a deal be done, Tottenham will have made a statement of intent, which has scared Liverpool supporters ahead of the new season.

The following are some of the Reds’ social media reactions.

“I’ll be gutted if Spurs get Lautaro Martinez,” says @VirgilVanGOAT. Would be a fantastic addition to LFC.”

“Martinez and Kane at Spurs next season,” says @Stephen LFC_. Sigh”

“Lautaro Martinez to Tottenham?” tweeted @Lusiseth. Liverpool, oh Liverpool.”

@sculls 6: “As a Liverpool supporter who liked watching Inter last season, losing Lukaku and Martinez to Chelsea and Tottenham would be devastating. I feel our team is still capable of winning the title, but a £50 million attacker wouldn’t hurt either!”

Martinez joined Inter from Racing Club in Argentina in 2018 and has scored 76 goals in 192 games since then.