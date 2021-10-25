Liverpool fans are adoring Andy Robertson’s screams at team-mates, as Naby Keita’s injury status is updated.

Keita’s injury severity is unknown.

The injury to Naby Keita was the only blight on Liverpool’s otherwise faultless day at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Keita was on the receiving end of a nasty challenge from Paul Pogba in the second half after opening the score in the 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United. The Frenchman received a yellow card at first, but the decision was overturned after a VAR review.

The former RB Leipzig star had to be carried off on a stretcher, and manager Jurgen Klopp indicated it could take some time to determine the exact nature of the injury.

“We’ll have to see how bad it is,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stated. “It was excruciatingly uncomfortable, but we’ll see what happens. We won’t find out till tomorrow or the next day.” Robertson encourages his teammates to keep going. Liverpool had jumped out to a four-goal lead at halftime, and Mohamed Salah added the icing on the cake early in the second half with his third goal of the day and Liverpool’s fifth.

The forward and his teammates celebrated in front of the assembled Liverpool fans, and despite the ecstatic ovation he received from the visiting crowd, the broadcast microphones picked up some of the players’ banter.

Robertson could be heard clearly instructing the teammates something in the huddle “Continue, continue, continue! Be brutal in your approach!” Despite the fact that Liverpool were unable to add to their total in the last minutes of the game, the encounter will be remembered as a memorable one for Reds fans for years to come.