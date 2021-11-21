Liverpool fans all agree that Manchester United terminated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Liverpool fans have reacted to the news that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has resigned.

Former United midfielder Michael Carrick will assume temporary leadership, according to a statement released on Sunday, while the club searches for an interim manager to take over until the conclusion of the season.

United were defeated 4-1 by Watford at Vicarage Road this weekend, leaving the team with only one win in their past seven league games.

Despite the fact that his standing as a player caused mixed emotions at Old Trafford, Liverpool fans were disappointed by the latest news from their bitter rivals.

Solskjaer had been under increasing pressure in recent weeks, but he appeared to be safe for the time being after keeping his job following Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing at Old Trafford.

That victory came after United’s performances in the Champions League saw Solskjaer survive defeats to Aston Villa and Leicester, as well as a draw with Everton.

Since that remarkable triumph for Liverpool, the Red Devils have won at Spurs, before being overpowered by local rivals Manchester City – and then losing to Watford yesterday.

The newest odds for the permanent post have been released by the Manchester Evening News, with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane leading the pack and ex-Reds manager Brendan Rodgers close behind.

When asked about his future in his post-match interview on Saturday, Solskjaer answered, “I always have faith in myself.”

“Of course, we are going through a terrible period right now. I can tell that I can rely on everyone to give it their all.

“The personnel is outstanding. However, the outcomes are challenging. I am confident that we can turn things around.

“I need to improve the players’ performance; it’s my obligation, and it’s the most important thing right now. They’re so dissatisfied, but they’re working hard to regain their confidence.”