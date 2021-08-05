Liverpool explains why its players wore Manchester United-style kit against Bologna.

Liverpool have revealed why Jurgen Klopp’s side were obliged to wear a mash-up of uniforms against Bologna on Thursday.

In the first of their two meetings, the Reds defeated the Italians 2-0, with Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota scoring goals.

And, to to the chagrin of many fans online, Klopp’s men were compelled to wear this season’s home shirt with the black away shorts and socks.

The kit didn’t go over too well on social media, with many supporters suggesting it reminded them of Liverpool’s arch-rivals Manchester United.

“With this kit clash, Liverpool looks like United.”

“What is this Liverpool kit?” he added.

“Liverpool have gone full Man United with this utterly weird kit combination,” he remarked. And the white socks are the same color as the opposition’s. Weird.”

The Reds, on the other hand, have clarified any uncertainty over the distinctive strip, claiming that it was necessary of the players in order to avoid the stone-colored away shirt clashing with the Serie A side’s white shirts, as the referees thought the colors to be too similar.

“The reason Liverpool are wearing the unique mix of red home jerseys and away shorts and socks is owing to an unforeseen clash of kits, with match officials deeming the stone shirt too indistinguishable from Bologna’s white tops,” the club noted in its match updates.

“Due to logistics, the squad was unable to change into their complete home uniform before to the games.”

Liverpool was leading Bologna 1-0 in the second game at the time of writing, thanks to a Takumi Minamino goal.