Liverpool delivered a transfer message amid Man City goalkeeper rumours, saying, “I’m pretty sure.”

Danny Cowley, the head coach of Portsmouth, has shot down speculations linking Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu with a move to Liverpool.

The Reds have been connected with the 19-year-old shot-stopper following some good displays for club and country this season, with Pompey and the Republic of Ireland shining in particular.

Bazunu has already cemented his place as Ireland’s first-choice goalkeeper, appearing in seven of the country’s eight World Cup qualifiers, ahead of Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher.

He joined City from Shamrock Rovers for a rumoured sum of £420,000 in 2019 and has subsequently gained League One experience.

Bazunu spent last season on loan at Rochdale, and in his second spell away from Manchester, he hopes to help Portsmouth gain promotion from the third division.

Cowley has said he has received no contact from City about the term being cut short in January and would be astonished if the Sky Blues were to cash in on their prized asset, as talk surrounding his future persists.

Cowley told HampshireLive, “I’m very confident Manchester City won’t want to sell Gavin Bazunu.”

“I’m not going to talk on behalf of Manchester City.” I’d be surprised if they did, simply because of his potential and ability. That’s something you’d have to inquire about with Manchester City.

“We’re confident that he’ll be with us for the rest of the season.”

Kelleher is the Reds’ back-up goalkeeper behind Alisson, having surpassed Adrian in the club’s pecking order.

Loris Karius, on the other hand, is still on the books at Liverpool, but his contract is set to expire in the summer.

Bazunu will have his work cut out if he is to unseat Ederson at the Etihad, with Zack Steffen also on the way for Pep Guardiola’s side.