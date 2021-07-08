Liverpool could pursue three players in a move similar to Gini Wijnaldum’s.

In recent years, Liverpool have found various ways to exploit the transfer market, with a special focus on players who have been relegated.

Gini Wijnaldum, Andy Robertson, and Xherdan Shaqiri are three good examples of players who suited Jurgen Klopp’s style of play yet were relegated with clubs such as Newcastle United, Hull City, and Stoke City.

Are there any players contracted to those clubs who Liverpool may be interested in? Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion, and Fulham all finished in the relegation zone last season, so are there any players contracted to those clubs who Liverpool might be interested in?

Sander Berge didn’t play much last season due to an injury sustained in mid-December, but he’s shown some of his skills at Bramall Lane during his 18 months in England, and Klopp has previously characterized him as a “really fascinating player.”

Berge, who is still only 23 years old and is around 6-foot-3, checks a lot of boxes. He hasn’t reached his peak yet, but he’s strong enough to command attention in the middle of the field, winning numerous aerial contests ahead of his opponents.

Only three midfielders in the 2019/20 season had a greater aerial victory percentage than Berge (65.2%): Rodri, Paul Pogba, and Etienne Capoue.

Berge is composed on the ball and at ease playing through the thirds of the pitch, and while he isn’t the fastest over the ground, he isn’t slow enough to be considered a weak link.

Finally, Berge is a well-rounded player who belongs in the Premier League. His contract continues until 2024, which may be a concern, but without top-flight football, the Blades have lost a lot of negotiation power.

Zambo, Andre-Frank Anguissa is a player who sometimes goes unnoticed, but he’s a promising youngster who, at 25 years old, might be a good fit for the Reds following the departure of Wijnaldum to PSG.

The Cameroonian international was signed by Fulham from Marseille a few years ago after establishing a reputation in France for his remarkable ability to reclaim possession of the ball, and he has quietly lived up to that reputation since arriving in England.

Anguissa is a very active player off the ball, and when he has the ball, he’s calm, progressive, and difficult to get rid of. The 6ft midfielder is quick and agile. The summary comes to a close.