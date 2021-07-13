Liverpool could face a new transfer dilemma and will need to demonstrate that they have learned from their mistakes from last summer.

In a year’s time, Billy Koumetio was the talk of the town.

Koumetio, dubbed “Billy the Kid” by his senior boss, Jurgen Klopp, made a strong impact during pre-season, particularly during the training camp in Austria.

“Billy the Kid – he doesn’t look like a kid!” exclaims the audience. At the time, Klopp stated. “His face appears to be that of a child, yet the rest of him screams ‘wow!’”

Standing at 190cm tall and only 17 years old at the time, it’s easy to see why Koumetio made such an impression: he’s a natural talent.

He is, nonetheless, immensely raw. While Liverpool’s senior center defense was decimated by injuries in 2020/21, Koumetio was still playing for Liverpool’s U23s last season, despite not being ready for regular minutes at the top level.

Despite being touted as a potential starter going into the season, Koumetio committed mistakes at the youth level last year. In one game against Man City, he misplaced the ball on the brink of his own six-yard box, and he still has a lot to learn.

All of this, though, might have been expected. Koumetio, who is now 18, is a very young footballer, especially for a center-back.

He is well-liked in Kirkby, and the large man has made an impression. He is intelligent, confident, and a leader.

Klopp stated last summer, “I’m fairly convinced he’ll make big steps.” “All we have to do now is make sure we understand his age group and physical demands.”

That was the first indication that expectations needed to be controlled. Until then, Koumetio had been touted as a player who might make an immediate impact at Anfield, helping to compensate for the loss of Dejan Lovren to Zenit.

While they were both in Austria, the German conducted one-on-one sessions with Koumetio, who plays like Virgil van Dijk, to work on positioning and the fundamentals of adjusting to Liverpool’s game at the highest level.

Koumetio is a huge talent, but even after a year, he is still not ready to be considered a legitimate first-team option, despite the fact that he has a long way to go. The summary comes to a close.