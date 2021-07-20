Liverpool confirm the transfer of Taiwo Awoniyi to Union Berlin.

Liverpool have confirmed that Taiwo Awoniyi has joined Union Berlin.

Last season, the striker was on loan at Berlin, where he guided the team to a seventh-place finish in the Bundesliga.

According to The Washington Newsday, Awoniyi will move after the two teams agreed on a £6.5 million agreement on Tuesday.

After six years at Anfield, the Nigerian 23-year-old joined up with the Reds squad for the club’s pre-season training camp in Austria last week.

After joining Liverpool in 2015, Awoniyi was loaned out seven times in six years, playing for Mouscron and Klopp’s former club Mainz, among other clubs.

He scored five goals in 22 Bundesliga outings last season and will now join Union Berlin on a permanent basis.

“After a number of loan movements in previous years, I finally want to come and have a home,” Awoniyi told the club’s official website.

“Being back here makes me pleased and proud because I owe so lot to Union.

“It’s terrific to keep the club on the right track. I’ll do everything I can to get back to where I was before my injury.”

After confirming midfielder Marko Grujic’s transfer to Porto, the attacker became the second player to leave Liverpool today.

The two clubs negotiated a £10.5 million agreement for the Serbian midfielder, who spent last season on loan at the Portuguese giants, according to the Echo.

In both purchases, the Reds are said to have inserted a 10% sell-on provision.