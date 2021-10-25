Liverpool City Council has approved plans for 143 additional apartments in the city center.

M7 Real Estate’s plans call for Graeme House on Derby Square in the city center to be refurbished and converted into flats.

The structure, which is right close to the Queen Elizabeth Law Courts, is currently empty office space, but it could soon be home to 143 new flats.

According to the plans, the building would have 137 one-bedroom flats and six two-bedroom flats, with limited parking in the basement for tenants.

M7 Real Estate applied for authorization from the council earlier this summer, but there are little information regarding the project.

“The proposal is a change of use from office space to accommodate 143 apartments inside the existing fabric of the building,” according to a study submitted to the council.

“There will be 37 regular parking bays and four accessible parking bays available to the apartments.”

Another Liverpool office building would be transformed into houses under the plans.

In recent years, government regulations have tried to make the procedure easier in order to encourage developers to convert vacant and commercially unviable office space into homes to alleviate housing shortages.

Changes to the planning system are included in the policies, making it easier to obtain approval for such projects.

They have, however, caused controversy in some areas, with some being criticized for poor standards.