Liverpool can benefit from the most competitive Premier League title chase in years.

The Premier League title battle might be thrown wide open this season, with up to four teams vying for the crown at the end of the season in May.

Champions Manchester City has bolstered their squad with the £100 million signing of Jack Grealish, while the Red Devils have acquired Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Chelsea have signed Romelu Lukaku for a similar fee, and Jurgen Klopp has a number of crucial players back in training, as well as the signing of talented centre back Ibrahima Konate.

Last season, Liverpool’s title defense didn’t go as planned due to an injury problem that no one could have expected, notably in defense.

The Reds were without their defensive leader in Virgil van Dijk, as well as Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, who were both ruled out for the season.

Jurgen Klopp will relish Liverpool’s title advantage over Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

On the most recent episode of Analyzing Anfield, David Hughes pointed out that the title race is wide open this year: “It’s fascinating for me this season because I don’t believe it’s as dramatic as the top four picks, but I believe there are four standout teams this season.

“Obviously, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool, but the order is quite difficult to determine.

“You think Liverpool looks back to their peak from a Liverpool perspective.

“Ok, they haven’t played competitive football yet, but the squad and important players appear to be lot sharper, shaking off the tiredness that had hovered over them during what had been a very trying period.

“I’m thinking of players like Sadio Mane and possibly Mohamed Salah, who seem very sharp going back into pre-season.

“Of course, the big one, Virgil van Dijk, is back. The return of Joe Gomez is also significant, and Ibrahima Konate is a solid addition to say the least.”

Liverpool’s season kicks off on Saturday against Norwich City, and there is a calm confidence in and around the squad that the Reds can mount a title challenge and be a force in the Champions League. “The summary has come to an end.”