Liverpool awaits the outcome of their Champions League bid as they attempt to capitalize on a £440 million windfall.

Liverpool will learn their Champions League group stage opponents this afternoon as Jurgen Klopp’s team looks to craft a successful and lucrative path through Europe’s most valued club competition.

Despite injury troubles, Klopp’s side managed to turn the tanker around, clinching third place and automatic qualification for the competition they won in 2019.

Liverpool will be drawn in Pot Two at 5 p.m. UK time, and the Reds will be hoping that the draw is kind to them and that their path to the knockout stages is as smooth as possible. Of course, for a team like Liverpool, it is quite valuable financially.

After missing out on the redesigned Champions League until 2001, the Reds have grown to rely on the riches that the league delivers to the richest and most successful teams, with qualification for the competition being so crucial to a club’s transfer business each season.

Liverpool’s Champions League debut in 2001, in its redesigned version, saw them reach the quarter finals after a convincing two-legged victory over FC Haka of Finland in the qualifying stages. They would become a regular fixture among Europe’s top for the next two decades, winning the competition against AC Milan in 2005.

They were losers in the competition in 2007 and 2018, semi-finalists in 2008, quarter-finalists in 2009, and, of course, victors for the sixth time in 2019.

Since 2001, the Reds have competed in 13 Champions League seasons, reaching the group stage at the very least in each of them. And it has been a tremendous financial windfall to the club throughout that time, none more so than in recent years, as the lucrative nature of the competition has seen it become even more desirable to clubs, to the point where losing out on the competition can have a huge impact on the bottom line.

In the 1992/93 season, the prize pool split among clubs in the Champions League was just over £20 million.