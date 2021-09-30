Liverpool argue that Mohamed Salah is “ridiculous” while Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both ejected.

According to one former top-flight striker, Mohamed Salah has been dubbed “the finest player in the Premier League” and is expected to break into PSG’s team ahead of Neymar.

The Liverpool striker has eight goals in as many appearances in all competitions, helping the Reds to the top of the Premier League table and extending their unbeaten run to 18 games.

After scoring 100 league goals for Liverpool last weekend, contract talks are said to be underway as the club looks to extend Salah’s current contract beyond 2023.

Former Southampton and Burnley striker Charlie Austin, on the other hand, feels the 29-year-old is a world-class attacker capable of dislodging Neymar at PSG.

He told TalkSPORT, “He’s unbelievable for Liverpool and would fit in with any team in the world.”

“He’s a knucklehead. Everything is in his possession. He has speed, power, and finishing ability, and he can press all over the field defensively. He prepares the press for a trip to Liverpool.

“At the moment, Mo Salah is the finest player in the Premier League,” Austin concluded.

“Every time he puts on a Liverpool shirt, you expect him to score.

“I suppose he’ll get paid what he deserves because that’s how Liverpool works, but they won’t let him go anywhere.”

When asked if Salah would play alongside Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar in PSG’s front three, the current QPR man acknowledged that he would choose Salah above the Brazil international.

Austin was also questioned if he would choose Cristiano Ronaldo or Kevin De Brunye over Liverpool’s number 11, but he chose the Reds’ striker.

When Salah faces Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, he will be seeking to add to his 100 league goals as Liverpool looks to extend their advantage at the top of the table.