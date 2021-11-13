Liverpool are up against a new Thiago Alcantara battle as the Barcelona transfer rumours continue.

It’s a yearning that many Liverpool fans haven’t been able to satisfy since the summer.

Fans have been devouring every connection, rumour, and whisper linking the Reds with a midfield transfer since Gini Wijnaldum declared he would be leaving at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s engine room resources have been limited this season due to injury and unavailability, a factor that led to Liverpool’s 25-game unbeaten run coming to an end at West Ham United last weekend.

However, the latest round of rumors is expected to cause division among Reds fans.

Not least because it includes a player that the majority of people wanted Klopp to sign for the most of last summer until the deal was finally done.

The rumor that Barcelona is considering a bid for Thiago Alcantara should not be regarded with the same grain of salt as most other rumors.

After all, it’s built on the firm foundation of Barca, which is currently led by Xavi, who used to play with the Spain international at Camp Nou.

Even Thiago’s most ardent supporters would concede that his Liverpool career has so far been disappointing.

We are all aware of the reasons for this. Thiago was only getting up to speed in the first team at the time things started to unravel significantly at the start of the calendar year, thanks to a spell of coronavirus and a severe knee injury.

However, he was a key member of the team that finished third last season, before further injuries and a lack of a full pre-season ensured the current campaign has been fairly stop-start.

Thiago’s dismal performance off the bench at the London Stadium last Sunday, in which he was too often off the mark with his passing radar and unable to move the ball swiftly enough, was indicative of a player lacking match sharpness.

The upcoming international break will at least provide an opportunity for much-needed fitness work for the 30-year-old, who has been disregarded by Spain manager Luis Enrique following very little game time at Euro 2020.

However, Barcelona's obvious interest – and expect that to be a