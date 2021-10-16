Liverpool are reportedly plotting a £20 million deal for Toni Kroos, according to Dusan Vlahovic’s agent.

For another summer, the transfer market has closed, and Jurgen Klopp now knows what Liverpool squad he will have to work with until at least January.

The Reds only brought in one first-team player, Ibrahima Konate, while several others left on loan or on permanent agreements.

Despite the fact that the transfer market has closed, Liverpool continues to be linked with potential new signings when the window reopens in the New Year.

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors circulating online and on social media, as well as how probable they are to come true.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

El Nacional is a Spanish news organization.

Liverpool are reportedly trying to sign the Germany international in the next months, according to the report.

Klopp is a great fan of Kroos, according to the source, and the Reds are hoping to complete a £20 million move for the 31-year-old.

Kroos has also been linked with a move away from Madrid, with Real aiming to raise finances after experiencing financial difficulties in recent years.

Kroos has made 322 appearances for Real Madrid since his arrival in 2014, helping the team win 14 major titles.

Wolves forward Adama Traore.

Football Insider is a website dedicated to all things football.

Kevin Phillips, a former Premier League striker, believes Traore would benefit from a move to Liverpool.

Over the last few years, the 25-year-old has been connected with a move to Anfield, and those rumors resurfaced earlier this week.

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool has contacted Wolved about signing Traore in the future months, and now Phillips has spoken out.

While Traore would not be a regular starter at Anfield, the former Sunderland striker believes the forward has enough quality to be a fine signing for the Reds.

Phillips told Football Insider, “I think it would be more of an impact sub solution — I think that’s all he would give them.”

“I can’t see him starting a lot of games; it’ll be more like a Xherdan Shaqiri situation where he comes off the bench.”

“He’d probably receive more minutes than Xherdan Shaqiri.”

"Does he begin each week?" Obviously not."