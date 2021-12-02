Liverpool are preparing for a double January departure following a brilliant transfer decision.

Allan was on the verge of having to pay to get back into Goodison.

Such was the extent to which Diogo Jota’s smart turn inside the penalty area towards the conclusion of the 239th Merseyside derby on Wednesday caused the Everton midfielder to collapse.

With his opponent gone, Jota took another touch to regain his composure before slamming into the net from an extreme angle past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

In terms of the outcome, it didn’t matter because Liverpool had beaten their neighbors into submission for the second time in their past ten journeys over Stanley Park.

However, while it was the Reds’ most overwhelming scoreline at Goodison Park since 1982, the bigger significance for Jurgen Klopp will have been far more reassuring.

The clinical strike was unmistakable proof that Jota is in top form.

The Portuguese has nine goals this season, six of which have come in his last six appearances for Liverpool.

Only Salah’s teammate Mohamed Salah and Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy have scored more goals in the Premier League this season than Jota.

Roberto Firmino’s fitness issues – returning late for pre-season training after Copa America duty with Brazil and then suffering hamstring injuries twice – have resulted in Jota making 11 starts in 14 Premier League games so far, with the 5-0 thrashing at Watford in October being the only game in which he has failed to play. The majority of them have arrived in a central location.

Certainly, the 24-year-old is being rewarded for taking on the challenge of forcing his way into Salah, Firmino, and Sadio Mane’s established front three last September, a task that other possible targets have been less prepared to take on.

The £45 million that might be handed to Wolverhampton Wanderers already appears to be money well spent, with Jota’s ability to play in all three attacking positions as well as a willingness to drop deep into midfield making him a versatile and important acquisition.

The statistics back up his all-around danger. He has tried 206 shots in the Premier League, virtually all of which have been with his left foot (86). “The summary has come to an end.”