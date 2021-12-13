Liverpool are poised to face a ‘pressing monster’ who may be the ideal £18 million acquisition.

The talent pipeline that has passed through the doors of Red Bull Salzburg is really breathtaking.

Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, and Takumi Minamino are all former Liverpool players, and the Reds have been linked with a slew of other former players throughout the years.

Patson Daka was highly speculated to be of interest until he joined Leicester City in the summer, while Erling Haaland may remain on the Reds’ radar until he decides his next move.

Karim Adeyemi is the latest hotshot for the Austrian champions, and he has caught the attention of some of Europe’s best clubs this season.

Indeed, Adeyemi’s price tag is rising, but German daily Bild said earlier this season that Adeyemi “is now worth at least £17 million, though the competition might easily drive up Salzburg’s asking price.” Transfermarkt estimates his worth to be about £18 million.

Recent rumours from Germany have suggested that Dortmund or Bayern Munich are potential destinations, but Liverpool will already be familiar with the adolescent and have been given the opportunity to examine him further.

After being drawn against each other in the Champions League final 16 draw, the Reds will meet Adeyemi and his Salzburg side, and while the teenager will be hoping to impress, Liverpool will have the chance to show him why he should transfer to Anfield if given the chance.

As with all transfer stories, it’s possible that all or none of the teams named desire to sign the teenager, but he appears to be on a path that will eventually bring him to one of Europe’s elite clubs.

Adeyemi is a left-footed forward with plenty of speed who is capable of setting up his teammates with high-quality scoring opportunities. It’s a clumsy comparison, but after viewing a few clips, the similarities with Mohamed Salah begin to appear.

Consider his first Champions League goal, which he scored in Salzburg’s 3-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in December.

On the half, he snatched the ball from Murilo.