Liverpool are ‘planning’ a move for Jude Bellingham as a Paulo Dybala deal ’emerges.’

The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, and Liverpool has been connected with a number of prospective new signings.

The Reds’ only first-team signing during the summer window was Ibrahima Konate, while several others left on loan or on permanent deals.

Despite the fact that the transfer market is still open, Liverpool is said to be interested in a number of players.

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors circulating online and on social media, as well as how probable they are to come true.

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

a news organization in Italy Calciomercato Liverpool has emerged as the most likely destination for Dybala if he leaves Juventus, according to the article.

According to the article, Dybala is now in talks with the Serie A club about extending his contract, but no deal has yet been reached.

As a result, according to the article, Liverpool might rush in and sign Dybala next summer to prevent Juve from losing him for nothing when his contract expires a year later.

In the summer of 2019, Dybala was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, but no agreement was reached.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund.

The Mirror is a newspaper published in the United Kingdom.

Liverpool is said to be leading the race to sign Bellingham from Dortmund next summer.

Klopp is unfazed by the Bundesliga club’s possible £90 million asking price, according to the source, and is eager to bring Bellingham to Anfield.

Liverpool are rumored to be looking to sign a new midfielder at the end of the season, and Bellingham is expected to join the club next season.

Dortmund spent £25 million for Bellingham in the summer of 2020, and the German club is expected to seek more than three times that amount before allowing the teenager to depart.

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Sport is a Spanish news outlet.

Barcelona has reportedly launched a further push to persuade Dembele to stay at the Nou Camp and stave off Liverpool’s interest.

The Barcelona forward’s contract expires at the end of the season, and the Reds have been linked with him several times.

