Liverpool are justified to be ‘interested’ in a summer deal for a “better version of Paul Pogba.”

Liverpool is one of a handful of European clubs interested in Ajax prodigy Ryan Gravenberch, whose statistics are astounding for someone so young.

Gravenberch, who turned 19 in May, has already earned seven senior caps for the Netherlands and was a member of the Dutch squad at the European Championships this summer, so it should come as no surprise that the Reds are aware of his abilities, as Goal revealed last month.

On a special Ryan Gravenberch exclusive podcast for members of the Blood Red Club, football scout Connor McGinn told the ECHO how highly ranked the versatile midfielder is.

“If we look at critical passes each game, Gravenberch is averaging 1.2 in the Eredivisie right now,” McGinn remarked.

“That places him ahead of Marco Verratti, Leon Goretzka, and Koke, putting him in the upper ranks of the European game.

“These numbers come from a guy that is only 19 years old – so an 18 or 19-year-old – but who has a lot of experience for his age.

“You can see his ball movement, his technical ability, and he can play as a double pivot or as a free number eight, and he is pushing six feet three, all with the technical prowess of a much more tiny player.”

The similarities to top players are valid, and there will undoubtedly be more names mentioned in the coming months and years, with Paul Pogba being one of the most intriguing.

McGinn explained, “Pogba is a name that gets thrown around a lot in terms of a comparison, and in fact, one of Ajax’s managers, Brian Tevreden, compared him to Pogba.”

“He claims to be a “better version” of Paul Pogba than he was during his early Juventus days.

“It’s easy to understand why: they’re both large, intimidating figures with physical prowess, but their technical ability is more akin to that of a Spanish-style player.

“Like Zinedine Zidane, he has that combination of physicality and technical ability that makes him extremely difficult to take down.”

Pogba may lack the defensive discipline required to play in a Liverpool midfield, but Gravenberch possesses it. The summary comes to a close.