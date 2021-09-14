Liverpool are in talks with Mino Raiola about a transfer for Erling Haaland.

Liverpool returned to their best form against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

Despite some concerns about Jurgen Klopp’s team’s lack of depth, the Reds prevailed convincingly at Elland Road to send another message to the rest of the Premier League.

Few have predicted Liverpool to win the Premier League this season, but early indications suggest the Reds will challenge for the crown once more.

The process of bolstering Liverpool’s team is anticipated to begin next summer, with a number of names already linked with a move to Anfield.

We’ve compiled a list of the most recent Reds rumors.

Tielemans, Youri.

Youri Tielemans, a midfielder for Leicester City, is rumored to be a target for Liverpool.

Over the summer, the Reds were connected with the Belgium international, but a deal for the Foxes’ star fell through.

Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo, is also keeping an eye on the 24-year-old midfielder, who has a contract at the King Power Stadium until 2023.

According to the source, he is a player who Barcelona admires, but Liverpool and Manchester United are also thought to be interested.

Erling Haaland is a character in the film Erling Haaland.

In the previous 12 months, Liverpool are said to have made negotiations with agent Mino Raiola about a possible trade for Erling Haaland.

Due to his goal-scoring exploits over the last two years, the Borussia Dortmund striker is in high demand, with a number of big European clubs vying for his signature.

Chelsea, Real Madrid, and PSG were among the clubs said to be interested in signing the Norwegian this summer, but no deal was reached.

Teams are anticipated to compete for Haaland next summer, when his release clause is expected to be worth £68 million.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will be one of the clubs interested in signing the 21-year-old.

Mohamed Salah is an Egyptian footballer.

Sky Sports

Liverpool must do everything possible, according to Jamie Carragher, to entice Mohamed Salah to sign a new contract.

The Egyptian striker has had another excellent start to the Premier League season, scoring three goals in his first four appearances.

Salah’s deal is slated to expire in 2023, while Carragher’s is set to expire in 2024. “The summary has come to an end.”