Liverpool are hoping for an injury comeback that will allow them to expose Manchester United.

In the 2020/21 season, Liverpool made two trips to Old Trafford, scoring 11 goals in 180 minutes of action.

After being knocked out of the FA Cup in January after a 3-2 defeat, the visitors avenged that humiliation in May with a 4-2 victory.

Jurgen Klopp will be disappointed with some of his team’s defence, although none of his senior centre-backs played in either game. Liverpool should have a much stronger foundation at the back for the upcoming match, whichever he chooses on Sunday.

And there was enough about his team’s goals in the red half of Manchester last season that the Reds’ manager would have loved, something they may aim to duplicate this weekend.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville select a combined Liverpool and Manchester United XI that is “better than Van Dijk.”

Mohamed Salah scored the opening goal in the cup match for Liverpool, and while his finish was excellent as usual, the Egyptian’s assist was possibly even more brilliant.

United was clearly defending in two banks of four when the opponents pulled the ball out from behind. Despite this, Roberto Firmino was able to deliver a pass past both lines, allowing Salah to get a clear shot on goal.

Liverpool has four through ball assists in the league this season, which is the joint-most of any side from England, France, Germany, Italy, or Spain, and Divock Origi added another against AC Milan, so the Reds are in excellent form in this area.

Klopp’s second goal in that cup defeat was also pure Klopp. Salah placed Harry Maguire under strain as United attempted to play out from the back after a goal kick.

While the United captain was able to elude the press and move the ball forward to Edinson Cavani, James Milner intercepted the Uruguayan’s second pass. He pushed forward, passed the ball to Firmino, who found Salah, who scored. In about 14 seconds, from a goal kick to the back of the Stretford End net.

When Liverpool returned to Old Trafford for the league game in May, something similar happened on the opposite end of the stadium.

