Liverpool are expected to sign Renato Sanches, Raphinha, and four other players this summer.

Liverpool has finally been able to welcome Ibrahima Konate to the ranks as the team prepares for the next Premier League season with a month-long camp in Austria.

After spending the first week of pre-season in Salzburg, the tall 22-year-old made the transfer from RB Leipzig and will wear the number five for the Reds as he continues to adapt into the club.

The Premier League season is just weeks away, with the Reds kicking off against Norwich City, but who are the bookmakers predicting to be a Liverpool player come the transfer window’s close?

The most up-to-date transfer odds are available at SkyBet, and they make for fascinating reading.

However, most of it should be taken with a grain of salt. The players listed below are the ones Liverpool is rumored to be interested in signing this summer…

Following his strong performances at Euro 2020 and in the aftermath of Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure, the Portuguese midfielder has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Last season, Sanches was a member of the Lille team that ended Paris Saint-league Germain’s dominance, when Christophe Galtier led Les Dogues to Ligue 1 success by a point.

“Renato Sanches is quite similar, a midfielder who used to be a winger and works hard, runs back defensively, drives the ball forward,” Liverpool star John Barnes recently said of the 23-year-old.

“He seems like he’d fit in nicely. I don’t say to players in tournaments that they’ll make it after two or three games.”

However, sources have told the ECHO that if the club decides to enhance its midfield options, they will likely go elsewhere, with possible wage demands being a stumbling barrier for a player like Sanches considering the role he would play in the group.

Following his outstanding rookie season in the Premier League, the Brazilian winger was linked with the 19-time Premier League champions over the summer.

Despite potentially putting the final nail in the coffin after his shirt number changed, Liverpool are still ‘favourites’ to sign the 24-year-old, according to SkyBet. The summary comes to a close.